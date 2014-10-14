Bringing The World Home To You

From 'Ahmed's Diary' To 'Musings Of An Iraqi Patriot'

Illustration: Ahmed worked with Dick Gordon over 10 days of reporting in Baghdad. They continued to collaborate for several years.
Ahmed Fadaam
/

Iraqi artist Ahmed Fadaam spent years reporting about the Iraq War for WUNC's The Story with Dick Gordon.

His segment, "Ahmed's Diary," gave listeners the story of the war from the streets of Baghdad while his artwork reflected the instability of a country under fire.

But death threats from within Iraq forced Fadaam to flee the country. His story is now the subject of a documentary, Musings of an Iraqi Patriot.

The film will screen on Thursday, October 23 at 6pm at the Fed-Ex Global Education Center. Filmmaker Judy Van Wyk will discuss her work following the screening.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fadaam, Van Wyk and UNC-Chapel Hill religious studies professor Carl Ernst about Musings of an Iraqi Patriot.

http://youtu.be/t1xac4LCyJA

The State of ThingsIraqThe State of ThingsDocumentary
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
