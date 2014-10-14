From 'Ahmed's Diary' To 'Musings Of An Iraqi Patriot'
Iraqi artist Ahmed Fadaam spent years reporting about the Iraq War for WUNC's The Story with Dick Gordon.
His segment, "Ahmed's Diary," gave listeners the story of the war from the streets of Baghdad while his artwork reflected the instability of a country under fire.
But death threats from within Iraq forced Fadaam to flee the country. His story is now the subject of a documentary, Musings of an Iraqi Patriot.
The film will screen on Thursday, October 23 at 6pm at the Fed-Ex Global Education Center. Filmmaker Judy Van Wyk will discuss her work following the screening.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Fadaam, Van Wyk and UNC-Chapel Hill religious studies professor Carl Ernst about Musings of an Iraqi Patriot.
http://youtu.be/t1xac4LCyJA