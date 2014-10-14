From 'Ahmed's Diary' To 'Musings Of An Iraqi Patriot'

Iraqi artist Ahm ed Fadaam spent years reporting about the Iraq War for WUNC's The Story with Dick Gordon .

His segment, "Ahmed's Diary," gave listeners the story of the war from the streets of Baghdad while his artwork reflected the instability of a country under fire.

But death threats from within Iraq forced Fadaam to flee the country. His story is now the subject of a documentary, Musings of an Iraqi Patriot.

The film will screen on Thursday, October 23 at 6pm at the Fed-Ex Global Education Center. Filmmaker Judy Van Wyk will discuss her work following the screening.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fadaam, Van Wyk and UNC-Chapel Hill religious studies professor Carl Ernst about Musings of an Iraqi Patriot.

http://youtu.be/t1xac4LCyJA