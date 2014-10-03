Send Us Your Submission: What Is Your Favorite Film Noir, And Why?

The highly stylized crime dramas of the 1940's marked a very specific space in cinematic history: film noir. The genre is called "one of Hollywood’s only organic artistic movements" by the Film Noir Foundation.

Host Frank Stasio will talk with film experts Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, North Carolina State University film professor about film noir.

But first we want to hear from you. What is your favorite film noir, and why? Do you have a favorite femme fatale? Is there a standout line of dialogue from one of these silver screen classics? Do you love (or hate) a particular scene, actor or actress from these films?

We want to hear your voice (and opinions) on your favorite films for our “Movies on the Radio” shows. Tweet us at #sotmovie or email us at sot@wunc.org with "Movie" in the subject line and we may include your submission in the show.

Or t he easiest way to make a submission is by recording yourself on a SoundCloud account. If you already have an account, skip down to Recording and Uploading.

Here’s how it works:

Go to https://soundcloud.com/stream . Then click Sign Up (top right) Create an account. You can do so with your Google Plus profile, through Facebook OR you can just enter an email address and create a password. Once your account has been created you will receive an email from SoundCloud asking you to confirm that this is your address. If everything seems right, Confirm. Now you have a SoundCloud profile and you can upload audio (your voice).



Recording and Uploading:

Click on Upload (top right) Upload file with your voice. (Haven’t recorded your voice? Go to step 3) You can record your voice with a smartphone or a digital recorder. Then put it on your computer (saving to the desktop is always the easiest). Then drag the file to the “Choose File to Upload” button If you haven’t recorded your voice and want to do it from your laptop/tablet/desktop click “Start New Recording”. Then allow SoundCloud access to your device’s microphone (green button that says allow). To share, just click "Share" and the email (envelope) button and send to sot@wunc.org.



Directions for What You Should Be Recording:

To participate you should follow the script: “ Hello. My name is ________. I’m from __city________. My favorite __actor/actress/scene/moment/movie____ in film noir is _____ because ______. You should record yourself twice. This will ensure you give yourself a practice recording. Use the script both times, but allow yourself to work within the restraints of the script. Be animated, descriptive and really let us know why you love (or hate) the movie. Don't read! The clip should not be longer than one minute.

This fall, the North Carolina Museum of Art hosts several screenings around the theme Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know: the Men of Film Noir.