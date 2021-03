The World of Bluegrass festival is rambling through North Carolina this week.

The rising stars and veterans of bluegrass from around the world are in Raleigh. It’s all part of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual convention, which moved to Raleigh last year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with IBMA board member Craig Havighurst, who hosts a radio program called “Music City Roots” from Nashville and has contributed to NPR and the Wall Street Journal.