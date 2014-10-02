Bringing The World Home To You

Bluegrass! 'The State Of Things' Live Video Stream, Noon

Carol Jackson
The State of Things is broadcasting live from the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh today, 10/2/14 at noon. Watch the show here:

Watch live streaming video from naturalsciences at livestream.com

The program highlights The World of Bluegrass festival which is happening in Raleigh. Guests include:

  • Craig Havighurst, host of Nashville's  “Music City Roots”
  • Lee Bidgood, producer of the new documentary Banjo Romantika: American Bluegrass Music and the Czech Imagination
  • World-renowned Czech banjo-maker Jaroslav Průcha
  • Mandolin virtuosa Sierra Hull

