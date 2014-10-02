Bluegrass! 'The State Of Things' Live Video Stream, Noon
The State of Things is broadcasting live from the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh today, 10/2/14 at noon. Watch the show here:
The program highlights The World of Bluegrass festival which is happening in Raleigh. Guests include:
- Craig Havighurst, host of Nashville's “Music City Roots”
- Lee Bidgood, producer of the new documentary Banjo Romantika: American Bluegrass Music and the Czech Imagination
- World-renowned Czech banjo-maker Jaroslav Průcha
- Mandolin virtuosa Sierra Hull