Appeals Court Hears Voting Laws Challenge
In just more than month, North Carolina voters will head to the polls. But the regulations around the voting processes remain in limbo. The North Carolina legislature passed laws to change the system, including the elimination of same-day registration. But the federal government and advocacy groups have challenged those regulations for this upcoming election. An appellate court heard the arguments yesterday. Host Frank Stasio talks with WFAE reporter Michael Tomsic about the proceedings.