SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Banned Book Week: Examining Censorship And Parental Oversight

Sunday's Banned Book trading card: Walt Whitman's "Leaves of Grass"
Emily Lynne Kohler
Monday: Maurice Sendak's "Where The Wild Things Are"
Amy S. Hoppe
Tuesday: Maya Angelou's "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings"
Jolmar Miller
Banned Book Week is a time to talk about censorship and pieces of literature that have been prohibited by schools throughout history. The American Library Association says hundreds of books face challenges every year. 

Last year, the Randolph County School board voted to take Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man off of school bookshelves. But the board called a special meeting the next week and reversed the decision.

Recently, the School of Engineering Systems at East Wake High School removed Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye from classroom settings. Students must obtain parental consent if a teacher assigns Alice Walker’s The Color Purple.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marlo Gaddis, Wake County Public Schools director of instructional technology and media services; Chris Brook, legal director for the ACLU of North Carolina; and Susan Brown, director of the Chapel Hill Public Library.

Banned BooksCensorship
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
