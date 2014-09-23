Banned Book Week: Examining Censorship And Parental Oversight

Banned Book Week is a time to talk about censorship and pieces of literature that have been prohibited by schools throughout history. The American Library Association says hundreds of books face challenges every year.

Last year, the Randolph County School board voted to take Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man off of school bookshelves. But the board called a special meeting the next week and reversed the decision.

Recently, the School of Engineering Systems at East Wake High School removed Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye from classroom settings. Students must obtain parental consent if a teacher assigns Alice Walker’s The Color Purple .