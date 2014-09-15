Bringing The World Home To You

At 80, Bluegrass And Folk Pioneer Alice Gerrard Releases New Album

When Alice Gerrard was a child, music was just a fun social activity with her family. Little did she know that she would become one of the female pioneers of bluegrass and folk music. Her collaboration with Hazel Dickens in the 1960s produced anthems for the women’s rights and labor movements.   

Now, decades later, Alice Gerrard has become an icon for female singers and songwriters. At 80, she will release a new album at the end of the month featuring tracks with artists several decades her junior: Hiss Golden Messenger and Megafaun. The album, Follow the Music, will be released September 30. She will play at Carrboro Arts Center on October 30 with MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alice Gerrard about her music and her career. 

