Governor Pat McCrory says there are big problems with legislature’s approach to Duke Energy’s coal ash cleanup. He will not sign the measures they passed, but he will let them become law. He is expected to challenge them later. Plus democratic Senator Kay Hagan says she will not participate in the Time Warner Cable debate with her challenger, North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis. Organizers say the debate will proceed without her. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about coal ash, the debates and other political news around the state.

Updated: The original audio incorrectly stated that Senator Hagan declined a third debate. She has agreed to a third debate but declined an invitation for a fourth debate.