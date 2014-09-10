The Cosby Show Turns 30: Do You Know The Huxtables?

Think you know everything about The Cosby Show? Test your knowledge with this quiz:

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the debut of The Cosby Show . During its eight-year run, it was consistently one of America's highest-rated television programs. The show featured the Huxtables an upper-middle class, African-American family whose problems seemed relatable to many viewers.

Three decades later, host Frank Stasio looks at the impact of the show on popular culture and politics with Duke african & african-american studies professor Mark Anthony Neal and St. Augustine's University's film & interactive media chair Natalie Bullock Brown.

A panel discussion about The Cosby Show will reflect on Race, Parenting, Inequality and Education. The event is hosted by the Center for Arts, Digital Culture, and Entrepreneurship (CADCE) at the Duke Consortium on Social Equity on September 18th at 7 p.m.