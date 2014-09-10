Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Cosby Show Turns 30: Do You Know The Huxtables?

The Cosby Show at 30. A panel discussion reflecting upon Race, Parenting, Inequality and Education hosted by the Center for Arts, Digital Culture, and Entrepreneurship (CADCE) at the Duke Consortium on Social Equity Cosby Show event (September 18th at 7
Center for Arts, Digital Culture, and Entrepreneurship (CADCE)
/

Think you know everything about The Cosby Show? Test your knowledge with this quiz: 

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the debut of The Cosby ShowDuring its eight-year run, it was consistently one of America's highest-rated television programs. The show featured the Huxtables an upper-middle class, African-American family whose problems seemed relatable to many viewers.

http://youtu.be/gg-dn-9kK34

Three decades later, host Frank Stasio looks at  the impact of the show on popular culture and politics with Duke african & african-american studies professor Mark Anthony Neal and St. Augustine's University's film & interactive media chair Natalie Bullock Brown.

 A panel discussion about The Cosby Show will reflect on Race, Parenting, Inequality and Education. The event is hosted by the Center for Arts, Digital Culture, and Entrepreneurship (CADCE) at the Duke Consortium on Social Equity on September 18th at 7 p.m.  

  

  

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio