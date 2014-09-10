DHHS No-Bid Contract Questioned

In hearings yesterday, state lawmakers questioned the Department of Health and Human Services' hiring of an outside contracting firm without a bid process.

The agency claims the emergency situation with the state’s Medicaid system justified the no-bid $6.8 million contract with Alvarez and Marsal, a global turnaround management firm. Host Frank Stasio talks with WRAL’s Capitol bureau chief Laura Leslie about the contract and the current state of the Medicaid system.