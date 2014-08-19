Bringing The World Home To You

'Pocket Change' Brings Revolutionary Love Music Back To The Stage

Photo of Greensboro-based musician Laila Nur

    

Musician Laila Nur developed her “revolutionary love” music style when she moved alone to Greensboro at 19. 

She grew up in a conservative religious family, and when she came out as queer, it not only went against her family’s beliefs but against her religion: Islam. She uses music as a tool to express her political consciousness and hopes for the world. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Nur about her new album Pocket Change and she performs live at the Triad Stage. Nur will be playing an album release show at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro on August 30th.

