The Bucket Brothers' Young Talent

Note: This is a rebroadcast of a show that aired June 6, 2014.

Logan and Casey Valleroy have years of experience playing nine different instruments. The years of musical experience are impressive since they have a combined total of 24 years of life.

The duo known as The Bucket Brothers has released three albums, played live with members of big-name local bands like The Old Ceremony and the Squirrel Nut Zippers, and they haven’t even entered high school yet.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Bucket Brothers; 14-year-old Logan Valleroy on the mandolin, violin, keyboard and drums, and 10-year-old Casey Valleroy on the keyboard and drums.