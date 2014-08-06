Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The State of Things, Wednesday August 6, 2014

The State of Things host Frank Stasio

Today's show is a rebroadcast of the following:

The Danger Of Toxic Algae To North Carolina: Algae may seem harmless, but toxic algae blooms can be a real problem in water supplies used by people. They can kill wildlife in the water and be dangerous to humans. Host Frank Stasio talkswith Hans Paerl, professor of Marine and Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences, Morehead City.

This Dark Road to Mercy: Wiley Cash's latest novel, This Dark Road to Mercy (William Morrow/2014), is set in his hometown  of Gastonia, N.C. The work follows a complicated family story that begins with a father kidnapping his two daughters. Host Frank Stasio discusses family, baseball and crime with Cash.

"Apostles of Reason" Finds Historical Explanations For Political Polarity: Evangelical Christians are a diverse group with similar questions but vastly different answers. A new book by UNC-Chapel Hill history professor Molly Worthern looks at the history of modern evangelicalism.  Host Frank Stasio talks with Worthern about "Apostles of Reason” (Oxford University Press/2014) and how evangelical discord connects to current political polarity.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio