The State of Things, Wednesday August 6, 2014

The Danger Of Toxic Algae To North Carolina: Algae may seem harmless, but toxic algae blooms can be a real problem in water supplies used by people. They can kill wildlife in the water and be dangerous to humans. Host Frank Stasio talkswith Hans Paerl, professor of Marine and Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences, Morehead City.

This Dark Road to Mercy: Wiley Cash's latest novel, This Dark Road to Mercy (William Morrow/2014), is set in his hometown of Gastonia, N.C. The work follows a complicated family story that begins with a father kidnapping his two daughters. Host Frank Stasio discusses family, baseball and crime with Cash.

"Apostles of Reason" Finds Historical Explanations For Political Polarity: Evangelical Christians are a diverse group with similar questions but vastly different answers. A new book by UNC-Chapel Hill history professor Molly Worthern looks at the history of modern evangelicalism. Host Frank Stasio talks with Worthern about "Apostles of Reason” (Oxford University Press/2014) and how evangelical discord connects to current political polarity.