Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Movie Character Do You Want To Be?

Film
Wikimedia commons
/

  When you were a child, did you imagine being Superman? Or do you stare at the big screen now and imagine your life as someone else? What film character did you want to be and why? 

Tweet us at #sotmovie or email us at sot@wunc.org with "Movie" in the subject line and we may include your submission in the show.

Host Frank Stasio will talk with film experts Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and Marsha Gordon, North Carolina State University film professor.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee