For more than a decade, Ivan Howard and Kelly Crisp have played together as the musical duo The Rosebuds. The pair’s sentimental grooves endure on their new album, Sand + Silence, as they pay homage to their North Carolina home.

The Rosebuds play tomorrow at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro at 9 p.m., but first they perform live in the studio. Host Phoebe Judge talks with Ivan Howard on guitar and vocals and Kelly Crisp on keyboard.