Movies On The Radio: Films That Traumatized In Childhood

Note: This is a rebroadcast of a show from Tuesday, March 18, 2014.

For many, The Wizard of Oz is a happy tale of Dorothy and her little dog Toto skipping along the yellow brick road.

But for some, the Wicked Witch and the flying monkeys were the visions of nightmares.

Host Frank Stasio talks with North Carolina State University film professor Marsha Gordon and North Carolina Museum of Art film curator Laura Boyes about the movies that traumatized you as a child.