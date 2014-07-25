NC Songwriters Play In The Round

After years of national success, Katharine Whalen of the Squirrel Nut Zippers and Justin Robinson, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, are taking a step back and looking for new ways to explore the folk music both have loved for years.

The two North Carolina musicians are sharing the spotlight as solo artists in Songwriters in the Round at the Carrboro Arts Center next Thursday at 8 p.m.

They will be joined by two more local musicians on stage as they trade songs back and forth and play off of one another.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Katharine Whalen on the ukulele and Justin Robinson on violin and harp about the Songwriters Round and their work as solo artists.