Drag performance has a rich history and a lively culture that is increasingly more mainstream. Drag queen Vivica C. Coxx has performed in drag shows for more than a decade, regularly hosting events at The Pinhook in Durham.

What is drag? What ISN'T drag? -Vivica C. Coxx

During the week, Coxx is Justin Clapp, director of access and outreach at Duke University. Coxx is one of the performers in an event this evening, "The History and the Art of Drag" at the Durham County Library.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Coxx and Joanne Abel, Adult and Humanities Program Coordinator at the Durham County Library.





