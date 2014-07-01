Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Art of Drag

1 of 5
Vivica C. Coxx
Justin Clapp
2 of 5
Vivica C. Coxx
Justin Clapp
3 of 5
Jazmine Brooks
Justin Clapp
4 of 5
Vivian Vaughn
Justin Clapp
5 of 5
Spray J.
Justin Clapp

  Drag performance has a rich history and a lively culture that is increasingly more mainstream. Drag queen Vivica C. Coxx has performed in drag shows for more than a decade, regularly hosting events at The Pinhook in Durham.

What is drag? What ISN'T drag? -Vivica C. Coxx

During the week, Coxx is Justin Clapp, director of access and outreach at Duke University. Coxx is one of the performers in an event this evening, "The History and the Art of Drag" at the Durham County Library

Host Frank Stasio talks with Coxx and Joanne Abel, Adult and Humanities Program Coordinator at the Durham County Library. 

 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGenderperformance art
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio