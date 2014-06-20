Bringing The World Home To You

Bombadil Jumps Back Into "Tarpits and Canyonlands"

Bombadil
http://bombadilmusic.com/
/

  

Melodic rhythms and adventurous harmonies are hallmarks of the music of Durham-based folk rock band Bombadil. But the songs are more than their melodies; Bombadil’s songs are rooted in sentimental and witty stories about characters like caterpillars and bears.

On the fifth anniversary of their second album, Tarpits and Canyonlands, they will perform it live Saturday at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro at 8:30 PM. Host Frank Stasio talks with Bombadil members Daniel Michalak on bass, James Phillips on drums, Stuart Robinson on piano and Bryan Rahija on guitar, and they perform live.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOnBEdrPvFw

Tags

The State of ThingsFolk MusicCat's CradleCarrboro
