A Riches To Rags Story

"Big Edie" and "Little Edie" Beale, a mother and daughter pair related to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, were once part of Hamptons high society.

The women later became estranged from their family and fell into squalor. A Broadway musical based on Grey Gardens , the 1975 documentary about their lives, is on stage in Raleigh. The show, presented by The Justice Theater Project, combines a fictional imagining of the younger lives of the Beales with scenes and songs based on their real lives and dialogue.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Melissa Zeph; managing director of The Justice Theater Project and actors Jess Barbour and Jeri Lynn Schulke.