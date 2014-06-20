Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Riches To Rags Story

1 of 3
Jeri Lynn Schulke as "Little" Edie Beale
The Justice Theater Project
2 of 3
Dan Mason portrays Norman Vincent Peale in the song "Choose to be Happy". Company left to right: Emma Fornes, Jess Barbour, Jason Hassell, Dexter Morgan
The Justice Theater Project
3 of 3
Alison Lawrence as Edith Beale, Jeri Lynn Schulke as "Little" Edie Beale
The Justice Theater Project

"Big Edie" and "Little Edie" Beale, a mother and daughter pair related to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, were once part of Hamptons high society. 

The women later became estranged from their family and fell into squalor. A Broadway musical based on Grey Gardens, the 1975 documentary about their lives, is on stage in Raleigh. The show, presented by The Justice Theater Project, combines a fictional imagining of the younger lives of the Beales with scenes and songs based on their real lives and dialogue. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Melissa Zeph; managing director of The Justice Theater Project and actors Jess Barbour and Jeri Lynn Schulke.

Here's a trailer for the musical:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe Justice Theater ProjectGrey GardensJacqueline Kennedy OnassisMusicalsTheater
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio