A Riches To Rags Story
Jeri Lynn Schulke as "Little" Edie Beale
Dan Mason portrays Norman Vincent Peale in the song "Choose to be Happy". Company left to right: Emma Fornes, Jess Barbour, Jason Hassell, Dexter Morgan
Alison Lawrence as Edith Beale, Jeri Lynn Schulke as "Little" Edie Beale
"Big Edie" and "Little Edie" Beale, a mother and daughter pair related to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, were once part of Hamptons high society.
The women later became estranged from their family and fell into squalor. A Broadway musical based on Grey Gardens, the 1975 documentary about their lives, is on stage in Raleigh. The show, presented by The Justice Theater Project, combines a fictional imagining of the younger lives of the Beales with scenes and songs based on their real lives and dialogue.
Host Frank Stasio talks to Melissa Zeph; managing director of The Justice Theater Project and actors Jess Barbour and Jeri Lynn Schulke.
Here's a trailer for the musical: