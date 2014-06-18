State Senate Files Coal Ash Regulation Bill

The state Senate is pushing a proposal that would close all of Duke Energy’s coal ash ponds in North Carolina.

The plan lays out a timeline for Duke Energy to close the ponds, adds more oversight positions, and puts some restrictions on rate increases.

It is part of an ongoing discussion about new regulations for utilities that use the ponds since 39,000 tons of ash spilled into the Dan River earlier this year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capital reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest coal ash legislation.