Film Shows Coal Ash Effects Across Country

Collapsed House Near Kingston Spill
Wikipedia
/

    

The coal ash spill in the Dan River earlier this year turned a public spotlight on the issue of coal ash disposal. The challenges around coal ash waste have existed in communities throughout the nation for decades.

 
 
Journalist and filmmaker Rhiannon Fionn has followed the story of coal ash across the country and her work, Coal Ash Chronicles, appears at screenings of four documentary films across the state this month as part of the Coal Ash Stories Tour sponsored by several environmental groups and Working Films.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Fionn about the history of coal ash disposal and the personal narratives of the communities with coal ash waste.

Coal Ash Chronicles extended trailer from Coal Ash Chronicles on Vimeo.

The films screen in Charlotte on Wednesday, June 18th at 7pm at Area 15 at 514 E. 15th Street 
and in the following locations on Thursday, June 19 at 7 pm: 

  • Asheville: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1 Edwin Place.
  • Greensboro: Central Library Nussbaum Room, 219 N. Church Street.
  • Raleigh: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh, 3313 Wade Avenue.
  • Wilmington: Jengo's Playhouse, 815 Princess Street.

Coal AshCoal Ash Spill
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
