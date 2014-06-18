Film Shows Coal Ash Effects Across Country

The coal ash spill in the Dan River earlier this year turned a public spotlight on the issue of coal ash disposal. The challenges around coal ash waste have existed in communities throughout the nation for decades.





Journalist and filmmaker Rhiannon Fionn has followed the story of coal ash across the country and her work, Coal Ash Chronicles, appears at screenings of four documentary films across the state this month as part of the Coal Ash Stories Tour sponsored by several environmental groups and Working Films.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fionn about the history of coal ash disposal and the personal narratives of the communities with coal ash waste.

Coal Ash Chronicles extended trailer from Coal Ash Chronicles on Vimeo.

The films screen in Charlotte on Wednesday, June 18th at 7pm at Area 15 at 514 E. 15th Street

and in the following locations on Thursday, June 19 at 7 pm:

