The State of Things

Community Musicians

Composed of artists, nurses, farmers and students, The Collection is as much a community as a band. The group, presently 15 members, easily expands and contracts as musicians come and go.They describe their sound as a rock band that tripped into an orchestra pit.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with lead singer and guitarist David Wimbish who plays live with Mira-Joy Wimbish on vocals, accordion and tambourine; Hayden Cooke on upright bass; Christina Brooke on cello; and Graham Dickey on trombone. The Collection plays Saturday at the World War Memorial Stadium in Greensboro.

