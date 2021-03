After a controversial year, WakeMed Health and Hospitals' Donald Gintzig became permanent CEO last month. Gintzig is a retired Rear Admiral in the United States Navy with experience leading non-profit, faith-based and private health systems.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Gintzig about the pressures of leading a health organization, especially in light of state budget cuts to Medicaid and national changes due to the Affordable Care Act.