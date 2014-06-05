Prisoner Exchange Creates Controversy

A deal reached by the White House allowed for the release of American POW Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl this week.

In exchange, five Taliban prisoners were released from detention at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The decision has prompted reaction from members of the military and Congress.

Host Frank Stasio talks with NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman about the exchange. He also talks with Paul Levesque, President of the NC-5 Chapter of Rolling Thunder; Monica Cash, chair of the POW/MIA committee of the NC American Legion; and James Reese, former Delta Force officer and CEO of TigerSwan, a global security firm in Raleigh.

Since Bergdahl's release, several documents have emerged that reveal more details about the cirumstances of his disappearance. The New York Times reports a classified document shows Bergdahl most likely left his post, but does not say whether he intended to desert.

In a military document released by WikiLeaks, an intercepted message from the Taliban indicates the group was attacking an American post when it captured Bergdahl, who was unarmed. The message is not clear about Bergdahl's exact location at the time.