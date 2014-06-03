Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Investigative Report Finds Holes In NC Medical Examiners System

NC Department of Health and Human Services logo
NC Department of Health and Human Services
/

Medical examiners in North Carolina routinely skip critical steps in their investigations, according to a new report by The Charlotte Observer

Medical examiners rarely go to the scene of a death and in some cases, they do not actually examine the bodies. 

Four Observer reporters constructed a five-part investigative series about the state of the industry called, “Fatally Flawed.” Lawmakers and Governor McCrory responded with calls for increased funding to the medical examiners’ system.

Host Frank Stasio discusses the series with reporter Fred Clasen-Kelly.

Chief Medical Examiner Deborah Radisch wrote a response to The Observer.

Tags

The State of ThingsDepartment of Health and Human Services
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio