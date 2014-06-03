Investigative Report Finds Holes In NC Medical Examiners System

Medical examiners in North Carolina routinely skip critical steps in their investigations, according to a new report by The Charlotte Observer.

Medical examiners rarely go to the scene of a death and in some cases, they do not actually examine the bodies.

Four Observer reporters constructed a five-part investigative series about the state of the industry called, “Fatally Flawed.” Lawmakers and Governor McCrory responded with calls for increased funding to the medical examiners’ system.

Host Frank Stasio discusses the series with reporter Fred Clasen-Kelly.

Chief Medical Examiner Deborah Radisch wrote a response to The Observer.