Meet Don Pedi

North Carolina transplant Don Pedi grew up just outside of Boston across the Chelsea River from Logan Airport in the sixties.

Don’s journey to the Tar Heel state includes one life-changing night at a coffee house, a spontaneous cross-country tour and a passion for the dulcimer.

Today, he is fixture in the traditional music scene in western North Carolina and the Appalachian Mountains.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pedi about traditional mountain music and western North Carolina.

One of the iconic festivals of the western part of the state was the Rhododendron Festival which featured debutantes on floats, Pedi said.