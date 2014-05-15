VA Looks Into Allegations Of False Appointment Records In NC

The Department of Veterans Affairs is investigating allegations of improper scheduling at VA medical centers across the country.

Leaked emails from VA offices in Arizona and Wyoming suggest employees changed records to falsely show that veterans were getting prompt appointments. VA Secretary Eric Shinseki is testifying about those allegations today on Capitol Hill.

This week, two employees at the Durham VA Medical Center were put on administrative leave amid similar allegations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News and Observer reporter Martha Quillin about veterans' health and education in North Carolina.