Salvadoran Journalist Rides "The Beast"

Thousands of migrants from Central America make the perilous journey through Mexico atop cargo trains for more than 2,000 miles in hopes of crossing the U.S. border.

The passage, known as “The Beast,” is an incredibly dangerous trek, fraught with robberies and rapes. Salvadoran journalist Oscar Martinez rode “The Beast” eight times and chronicled the experiences of the migrants he met in his book, The Beast: Riding the Rails and Dodging Narcos on the Migrant Trail (Verso/2013). Host Frank Stasio talks with Martinez about the experience.

