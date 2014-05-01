Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Outside Money Funds NC Supreme Court Race

1 of 4
gavel
Brian Turner
2 of 4
Incumbent Democrat Robin Hudson
robinhudson.org
3 of 4
Republican Eric Levinson
levinsonforjustice.com
4 of 4
Republican Jeanette Doran
http://jeanetteforjustice.com/

Elections for seats on the NC Supreme Court are purportedly nonpartisan. But one race this year is already infused with large outside donations and negative advertising. The state's highest court likely will rule on cases regarding redistricting, teacher tenure, voter ID laws and same-sex marriage in the coming year. Those contentious issues make the race for incumbent Democrat Robin Hudson's seat a particularly heated one. Hudson faces Republicans Eric Levinson and Jeannette Doran.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia

Tags

The State of ThingsElectionsNorth Carolina Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio