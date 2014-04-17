Environmental Issues Update: The Future of NC Coal Ash, Fracking, And Jordan Lake

The North Carolina Mining and Energy Commission has finalized their recommendations on fracking in the state to the General Assembly. Critics argue the commission needs more time as the health effects of fracking are unknown. In addition, the state commission tasked with deciding the methods of Jordan Lake clean-up remains undecided on next steps. And Governor McCrory proposes legislation to close or convert the state’s 33 coal ash ponds.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about recent developments in North Carolina environmental legislation.