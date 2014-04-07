Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Michele Tracy Berger

Michele Tracy Berger headshot

  

When Michele Tracy Berger was a young girl, her mother gave her a gift: a walk-in closet. Looking back, she thinks of this space as her first portal to creativity. Creativity served as a survival tool for her during a difficult childhood involving abuse and poverty. Today, she's a creativity coach and professor of women's studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

There are cues that people may get about who's considered legitimate to study, what's considered legitimate to study, and to be creative is actually to question that.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michele Tracy Berger. 

The State of Things
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
