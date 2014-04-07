Meet Michele Tracy Berger

When Michele Tracy Berger was a young girl, her mother gave her a gift: a walk-in closet. Looking back, she thinks of this space as her first portal to creativity. Creativity served as a survival tool for her during a difficult childhood involving abuse and poverty. Today, she's a creativity coach and professor of women's studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

There are cues that people may get about who's considered legitimate to study, what's considered legitimate to study, and to be creative is actually to question that.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michele Tracy Berger.