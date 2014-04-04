Ideas For Your Weekend Plans From The State Of Things

Looking for weekend plans? This week on The State of Things, we chatted about many upcoming events. Here are a few:

Tuesday the show aired from The Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh and talked with science comedian Brian Malow who is part of the North Carolina Science Festival. The event hosts family-friendly events across the state through next weekend.

Many of you told us our segment on North Carolina beer made you thirsty. Quench your thirst and learn more about this growing industry at the World Beer Festival this Saturday and Sunday in Raleigh.

Our conversation on the future of storytelling examined the ways we tell tales in the digital age. Hear storytelling panelists this Saturday as part of the North Carolina Literary Festival at NC State University.

Looking to head to the ballpark? One of the state's two AAA teams- the Durham Bulls - play at home this weekend in their newly renovated stadium. Learn more about the stadiums of the state in our conversation with Mark Cryan, author of The Cradle of the Game: Baseball and Ballparks in North Carolina.

In the last two weeks, we have highlighted several features from the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival including The Hip Hop Fellow and Soft Vengeance. Silver screen enthusiasts can watch the selections in various locations throughout Durham this weekend.

Prefer some live music? Dark Water Rising band members rocked our studios on Friday. They'll play as part of ConvergeNC, an annual celebration of Southern music in Chapel Hill this weekend.

And singing killers take the stage at Assassins, a musical production by PlayMakers Repertory Company. The show runs through April 20th.

Enjoy your weekend! And check back next week for more happenings from the show.