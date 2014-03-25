The complexities of war do not fit neatly into a poem or a novel. Writers grapple with how to address conflict responsibly, honestly and creatively. An April 12th panel at the North Carolina Writers' Network Spring Conference at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro will examine the challenges of writing about war.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the co-founders of the Fayetteville-based group Veterans Writing Collective : Paul Stroebel , an army veteran, and Rebecca King, a Writing Center consultant at Methodist University.