From The Air Force To The Chair Force

After an unexpected pregnancy, an F-16 pilot gets reassigned to a desk job: flying drones from an armchair in a windowless trailer in Nevada.

The pilot is the character in the play "Grounded," a one-woman show by George Brant that explores the psychological fallout of drone warfare.

We have this idea that technology is somehow impersonal. But actually, drone warfare is very personal. - Actress Madeleine Lambert

The play opens at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham this Friday and runs through April 4th. Host Frank Stasio talks with director Talya Klein and actress Madeleine Lambert.

Here's the promo video:

http://vimeo.com/89066590