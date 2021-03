This weekend, Raleigh’s streets will be flooded with St. Patrick’s Day revelers. And the sounds of the parade will be classic bagpipe and drum tunes played by the Wake and District Public Safety Pipes and Drums.

The group crashed a wedding last year, much to the guests' delight.

http://youtu.be/bdxYRncgyXE

Host Frank Stasio talks with bagpiper and founder Joe Brady and drummer Patrick O’Leary and they will play live in studio.