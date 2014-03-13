New York Times Editor Sheds Light On Love

"Modern Love" is a New York Times column that features personal essays on issues of the heart. After editing submissions for a decade, Daniel Jones has read more than 50,000 intimate stories of love and loss. He compiled the wisdom of those narratives into a new book, "Love Illuminated" (Harper Collins Publishers/2014) and he will speak at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on March 24th at 7p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jones about what he has learned from the column about the intricacies of love.