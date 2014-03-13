Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New York Times Editor Sheds Light On Love

Book cover of Love Illuminated shows a cartoon couple
Harper
/
www.harpercollins.com

"Modern Love" is a New York Times column that features personal essays on issues of the heart. After editing submissions for a decade, Daniel Jones has read more than 50,000 intimate stories of love and loss. He compiled the wisdom of those narratives into a new book, "Love Illuminated" (Harper Collins Publishers/2014) and he will speak at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on March 24th at 7p.m. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jones about what he has learned from the column about the intricacies of love.

The State of ThingsFlyleaf BooksLiteratureTechnology
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
