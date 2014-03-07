Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Former Ambassador Weighs In On American Foreign Policy

From 2009 to 2011, Karl Eikenberry served as U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan where he worked to stabilize the country and build a stronger foundation for democracy.

The challenge is great as many question the intervention of American troops. Eikenberry, a Goldsboro, NC native, believes the humanities can provide an innovative approach to modern diplomacy.

I want a captain who, so to speak, has read William Shakespeare's "Henry V", which is a lot about the morality of warfare and leadership and will find refuge in “Henry V” and be excited in reading it as he tries to come to grips with the dilemmas that he’s faced with.

  This afternoon, he joins a panel conversation about the importance of humanities and social sciences at North Carolina State University. The discussion stems from a bipartisan report, The Heart of the Matter, produced by the American Academy for the Arts and Sciences at the request of Congress. Other panelists include U.S. Representative David Price, Duke President Richard Brodhead and UNC System President Tom Ross.

The State of ThingsAfghanistanMilitaryGovernment
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
