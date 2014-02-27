The Triangle's Chances For Google Fiber

Google recently announced nine metro areas under consideration for its latest internet technology: Google Fiber.

The Triangle is one of the regions that could receive internet connectivity that Google boasts is 100 times the speed of basic broadband. If Fiber comes to the Triangle, other internet providers in the region may have to improve their services to stay competitive. Host Frank Stasio talks with Lauren Ohnesorge, technology reporter for The Triangle Business Journal.

Live from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Downtown Raleigh.