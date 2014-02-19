Film 'Not Yet Begun To Fight', Vets And Fly-Fishing, In Durham Thursday Night

Retired Marine Colonel Eric Hastings used to dream about fly-fishing when he was in Vietnam. In 1969, he returned home to Montana and went quickly to the water. "I came back from combat and found I needed relief. And the more I was out there fly-fishing, the more I knew I needed more of it. You know, this ... this river healed me," he says.

Fly-fishing is a way to engage in a fight, but then let the creature go unharmed. Now Hastings is helping a a new generation of soldiers recover. Their story is the basis for the film Not Yet Begun To Fight .

The film will play at the Full Frame Theater in Durham on Thursday February 20. Producer/Director Sabrina Lee will be at the event.

Here's an excerpt from a review of the film: