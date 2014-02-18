Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Raleigh's New Climate Change Hub - How Will It Help Farmers?

A dry field of crops
http://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/12309025826/
/

Earlier this month, Raleigh was selected to host one of seven climate change research hubs in the nation. The hubs will prepare farmers to cope with  the effects of climate change on their land. 

Steven McNulty is a research ecologist at the U.S. Forest Service and director of the local climate change hub. He says that until recently, the region has been focusing mostly on understanding what climate change is and what its effects might be. "What we really haven't focused on as much as we could have is tak[ing] that information and mak[ing] sure it gets into the hands of the land owners and land managers."

Climate change scientists must make predictions and plans for the future, but the hub will look specifically at what we can do in the present. "What we learned is that really what matters is the short term," says McNulty. "So, what will these next three months look like? How well can we predict it? What does this mean as far as planting your crops? Are you going to plant earlier? Are you going to plant later?" Steven McNulty has high hopes that this information will help landowners and managers to better deal with the changing climate.

Tags

The State of ThingsEnvironmentClimate Change
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio