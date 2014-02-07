Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

This Day In N.C. History With Political Junkie Ken Rudin

Helms_Hunt_001.jpg
Courtesy of Ken Rudin
/

  

Political Junkie Ken Rudin reminds us of the significance of this day in North Carolina political history: February 7, 1984 was the filing deadline for the U.S. Senate seat sought by two Tar Heel State giants: Governor Jim Hunt (D) vs. Senator Jesse Helms (R), who was seeking his second term.  Helms would go on to win a narrow victory in the fall.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about that epic face-off, Clay Aiken's shift from music to politics and the effects of the farm bill on North Carolina. Today at noon on The State of Things.

Ken Rudin
