This Day In N.C. History With Political Junkie Ken Rudin

Political Junkie Ken Rudin reminds us of the significance of this day in North Carolina political history: February 7, 1984 was the filing deadline for the U.S. Senate seat sought by two Tar Heel State giants: Governor Jim Hunt (D) vs. Senator Jesse Helms (R), who was seeking his second term. Helms would go on to win a narrow victory in the fall.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about that epic face-off, Clay Aiken's shift from music to politics and the effects of the farm bill on North Carolina. Today at noon on The State of Things.