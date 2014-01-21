Azerbaijani Violinist Leads Greensboro Symphony Orchestra For More Than A Decade

Musician, arranger and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky has performed across the globe: from Ajerbaijan to Moscow and Los Angeles to New York.

For the last decade, he has served as music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra. Sikovetsky performs a Diamonds in the Rough program as part of the Greensboro Symphony's Masterworks series on January 23 and 25. Host Frank Stasio talks with Sitkovetsky and he will perform live at the Triad Stage.