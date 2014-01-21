Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Azerbaijani Violinist Leads Greensboro Symphony Orchestra For More Than A Decade

Dmitry Sikovetsky performs Diamonds in the Rough program aat the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
J Henry Fair
/

    

  Musician, arranger and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky has performed across the globe: from Ajerbaijan to Moscow and Los Angeles to New York. 

For the last decade, he has served as music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra. Sikovetsky performs a Diamonds in the Rough program as part of the Greensboro Symphony's Masterworks series on January 23 and 25. Host Frank Stasio talks with Sitkovetsky and he will perform live at the Triad Stage. 

Tags

The State of ThingsClassicalMusicSOT Live Music
