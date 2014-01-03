Synthesizers Reign Supreme With Heads On Sticks

David Mueller is well known for playing bass in Birds of Avalon, a band which has been signed on a big label and toured internationally.

Credit headsonsticks.bandcamp.com /

But for his own project, Heads on Sticks , Mueller creates electronic, sample-based music. Check out some of it in the video below. Click through our slideshow to see their different album covers. Go to headsonsticks.bandcamp.com to hear more of their music. Or go here to hear the band's interview with The State of Things host Frank Stasio.

