Jordan High Grows Up During Civil Rights Movement

Brian McDonald taught at Jordan High School for 13 years before he became interested in the history of the school. And when he looked, he found a school that grew up along with the Civil Rights Movement. His new book; “Not the End, but the Beginning: The Impact of Race and Class on the History of Jordan High School” (NCCU/2011), explores the history of the high school. Host Frank Stasio talks to Brian McDonald, a teacher at Jordan High School about his new book.