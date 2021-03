Movies like Toy Story 3, Wall-E, and Up, may seem like harmless entertainment. But a new study shows these films may promote unhealthy behavior, especially eating habits, to young people.

Host Frank Stasio talks with UNC School of Medicine pediatrics professor Eliana Perrin and UNC-Chapel Hill sociology professor Andrew Perrin about the new research.