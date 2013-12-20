Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Ricky Skaggs On His Kentucky Mountain Origins

Ricky Skaggs holding mandolin
rickyskaggs.com
/
Ricky Skaggs

Ricky Skaggs was just five years old when he first got his hands on a mandolin. Many boys in small town Kentucky were playing the guitar or the fiddle, but not the mandolin. With a rich and varied career in bluegrass and country, Skaggs is known for that masterful mandolin sound. 

He performs in Durham tomorrow night as part of the Skaggs Family Christmas. Host Frank Stasio talks with Skaggs about his origins and his most recent autobiography, "Kentucky Traveler: My Life in Music" (It Books, 2013).

Tags

The State of ThingsBluegrassCountry MusicCarolina Theater
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio