UNC Puts Spotlight on Concussions In Football

Doctors are increasingly concerned by the risk of concussions in football and other sports.

The National Football League Players Association is partnering with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Brain and Body Health Program and other universities to help better treat and evaluate former players for injury, particularly to the brain.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Daniel Kaufer, an associate professor of neurology at UNC and a doctor in the Program; and Kathleen Seifert, executive director of i9 Sports in South Durham and Orange Counties.