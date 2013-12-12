Contaminated Water At Camp Lejeune Linked To Birth Defects

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that babies born to mothers who drank contaminated tap water at Camp Lejeune while pregnant had elevated risks of childhood cancers and serious birth defects.

Host Frank Stasio speaks to Richard Clapp, professor emeritus at Boston University School of Public Health and member of the CDC's Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry; and Michael Biesecker, reporter for the Associated Press, on the link between contaminated water and birth defects.