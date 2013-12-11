How Would The Pied Piper Look In Indigo Blue?
Durham's Walltown Children's Theatre is re-imagining the classic tale of The Pied Piper. It's called "Indigo Blue." In honor of the update, here is a portion of the poem by Robert Browning.
Into the street the Piper stept,
Smiling first a little smile,
As if he knew what magic slept
In his quiet pipe the while;
Then, like a musical adept,
To blow the pipe his lips he wrinkled,
And green and blue his sharp eyes twinkled
Like a candle flame where salt is sprinkled;
And ere three shrill notes the pipe uttered,
You heard as if an army muttered;
And the muttering grew to a grumbling;
And the grumbling grew to a mighty rumbling;
And out of the houses the rats came tumbling:
Great rats, small rats, lean rats, brawny rats,
Brown rats, black rats, grey rats, tawny rats...